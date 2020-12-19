Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Registers 11

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 38 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the 11 violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 38 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the 11 violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to ceasefire violations recorded 38 breaches (the Syrian side - 30), including 21 in Idlib province, six in Latakia province, six in Aleppo province, and five in Hama province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded 11 violations (none of which confirmed by Russian side of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials did not organize any humanitarian actions in Syria over the given period, the ministry said.

Over the past day, almost 480 Syrian refugees returned from Lebanon, the ministry added.

"Over the past 24 hours, 478 refugees (including 143 women and 243 children) returned to Syria from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," a bulletin published on the ministry's website read.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 3.7 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the defense ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 16 explosive items.

Russia and Turkey monitor breaches of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone following a March 5 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.