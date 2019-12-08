Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 38 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 30 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 38 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely, 12 in Latakia, eight in Aleppo, 13 in Idlib and five in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 30 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely, six in Latakia, 19 in Idlib, two in Hama and three in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that the Russian military had held four humanitarian actions over the given period delivering over 3,000 food sets to people in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Aleppo, Latakia and Raqqa.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.