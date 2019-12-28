UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations registered 38 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Aleppo, 10 in Latakia, nine in Idlib, and eight in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 19 in Idlib, three in Latakia, two in Hama, one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

At the same time, over 2,000 refugees had returned to Syria, according to the ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 2,128 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 1,372 people, including 412 women and 700 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 756 people, including 227 women and 386 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center stated.

