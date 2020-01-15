UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:42 PM

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 31 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 cases of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 31 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 38 cases of firing in the provinces of Idlib (20), Latakia (7), Hama (5), Aleppo (6). The Turkish side has registered 31 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (15), Latakia (1), Hama (6), Aleppo (9)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

