Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 37 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 38 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 16 in Idlib, 11 in Latakia, six in Aleppo and five in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 37 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: 22 in Aleppo and 15 in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

There were no humanitarian operations conducted by the ministry's center for Syria's reconciliation over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons.