Russia Registers 38,823 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) As many as 38,823 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Russia within the past 24-hour period, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

Within the same period, 1,219 deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 29,821 people have recovered from the disease in Russia.

The country has logged a total of 9,070,674 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and over 255,000 people have died.