Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:08 PM

Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 9 Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered nine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered nine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 39 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 17, Aleppo - 4, Hama - 2, Latakia - 16. The Turkish part of the representation stated 9 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin posted on Facebook.

The ministry also noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria had held three humanitarian actions over the past day, delivering 1,320 food kits to residents of the provinces of Idlib, Al-Hasakah and Damascus.

Additionally, 503 Syrian refugees, including 151 women and 257 children, have returned from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints in the given period, the ministry said in a separate bulletin posted on Facebook.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 12 explosive devices.

