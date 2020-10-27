Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 11 Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 11б the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 11б the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 39 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 15, Aleppo - 3, Latakia - 8, and Hama - 13. The Turkish part of the representation stated 11 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin posted on Facebook.

The ministry also noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria had not held any humanitarian actions over the past day.

Additionally, 579 Syrian refugees, including 154 women and 262 children, have returned from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints in the given period, the ministry said in a separate bulletin posted on Facebook.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.3 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 15 explosive devices.