Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 39 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 27 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 39 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 27 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 39 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely, 12 in Latakia, 11 in Aleppo, 11 in Idlib and five in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 27 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely, four in Latakia, 13 in Idlib and 10 in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that it did not hold any humanitarian actions over the given period.

In addition, the center stressed that about 1,000 Syrian refugees had returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 998 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 213 people (including 64 women and 108 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 785 people (including 236 women and 400 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 36 explosive devices over the given period. In addition, four residential buildings, a bakery and a school were restored.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.