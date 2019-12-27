Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has 39 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 14 in Idlib, 12 in Latakia, seven in Aleppo, and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 23 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 14 in Idlib, six in Latakia, two in Hama, one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

At the same time, over 1000 refugees had returned to Syria, according to the ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 1,109 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 358 people (108 women and 183 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 751 people (225 women and 383 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.