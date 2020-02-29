Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 36 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 36 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 39 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo-18, Latakia-12, Idlib-8, Hama-1. The Turkish side has registered 36 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib-33, Aleppo-3," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that over 700 Syrian refugees had turned to their homes from Jordan and Lebanon.

"Over the past day, 701 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign States, including 178 people from Lebanon through the 'Jaydet Yabus' and 'tell Kalah' checkpoints (women-53, children-91), and 523 people from Jordan through the 'Nasib' checkpoint (women - 157, children - 267)," the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.