UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 36 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 39 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 36 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 39 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo-18, Latakia-12, Idlib-8, Hama-1. The Turkish side has registered 36 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib-33, Aleppo-3," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that over 700 Syrian refugees had turned to their homes from Jordan and Lebanon.

"Over the past day, 701 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign States, including 178 people from Lebanon through the 'Jaydet Yabus' and 'tell Kalah' checkpoints (women-53, children-91), and 523 people from Jordan through the 'Nasib' checkpoint (women - 157, children - 267)," the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Lebanon Women From Refugee Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Sana Javed appointed as “Goodwill Ambassador” ..

16 minutes ago

Zalmi down Qalandars in rain curtailed match

8 minutes ago

Two poultry shops sealed in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Malaysia's Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid crisis

5 minutes ago

Moscow, Ankara Intend to Ease Tensions 'On Ground' ..

5 minutes ago

US reports fourth coronavirus infection of unknown ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.