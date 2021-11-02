Russia registers 39,008 daily COVID-19 cases, record deaths

Russia confirmed 39,008 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 8,593,200, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 39,008 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 8,593,200, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll grew by a record daily increase of 1,178 to 240,871, while the number of recoveries increased by 30,905 to 7,412,631.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,736 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,830,230.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the country remains "very difficult" with an average of 40,000 cases recorded on a daily basis.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday that the introduction of a non-working period has worked out fine across the country.

The health minister added that vaccination rates have increased, with more than 650,000 people getting inoculated daily, and more than 58.5 million Russian citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday.