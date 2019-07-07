Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered four truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (2), Aleppo (1) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Hama (9), Idlib (3) and Latakia (2)," the ministry said in its bulletin.

Moreover, almost 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the last 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 1,497 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 372 people (112 women and 190 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,125 people (338 women and 574 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the bulletin said.

In addition, the Russian military made three humanitarian deliveries over the past day. Baniyas city in Tartous province, Karim al-Misair district of Aleppo city and Marrat of Deir ez-Zor province have been provided with 1,500 food sets with a total weight of 7,260 tons. As for infrastructure rehabilitation, six buildings have been restored over the past 24 hours, the center also stated.

Total number of settlements that have signed reconciliation agreements is 2,531. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire remains 234.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.6 hectares (6.4 acres) of land, destroying 40 explosive devices, the center said.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees. According to the UN data, there are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019.