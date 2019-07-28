UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered four cases of firing in the provinces of Hama (2), Latakia (2). The Turkish side has registered 23 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Hama (13), Idlib (10)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic said in a daily bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 500 food sets to the residents of al-Tabiyah settlement in Deir ez-Zor province, the statement added.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,542, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

