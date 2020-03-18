Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four instances of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four instances of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered four cases of firing, including one in Aleppo, one in Hama, one in Idlib, and one in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered two cases of firing in the province of Idlib," the bulletin read.

The armed conflict between the Syrian government and opposition groups, including terrorists, began in 2011. By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued, while the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors. Notwithstanding the recent escalation in the country's northern parts, the return of refugees to de-escalated areas and the restoration of peaceful life remain a priority in Syria.

According to the center's bulletin, 156 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past day, among them 47 women and 80 children.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.1 more hectares (5 acres) of territory and defused 35 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The center also said that it had carried out four humanitarian actions over the past day, having delivered 410 food kits to Idlib, 250 food kits to Raqqah and Hasakah each, and 200 food kits to Aleppo.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.