Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four instances of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded three violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered four cases of firing in the province of Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered three cases of firing," the bulletin read, as published on Facebook.

According to the center's bulletin, 42 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon over the past day via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints.

Six residential buildings have been repaired, the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2 more hectares (5 acres) of territory and defused 60 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The center also said that it had carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, having delivered 350 food kits to the Sheikh Khader region in northern Aleppo.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.

