UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered four cases of firing, including one in Hama, and three in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the bulletin says.

According to the center's bulletin, 36 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon over the past day via Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory and defused 60 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Lebanon 2016 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Head Hopes 2020 Olymp ..

26 seconds ago

North Macedonia's Leader Signs Final NATO Accessio ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab govt introduces Telemedicine portal to faci ..

29 seconds ago

SSP imposes ban on 4 people traveling in a vehicle ..

31 seconds ago

Public entry prohibited in police offices in Faisa ..

18 minutes ago

IBA VC urges students to create awareness to curt ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.