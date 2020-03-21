Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered four cases of firing, including one in Hama, and three in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the bulletin says.

According to the center's bulletin, 36 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon over the past day via Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory and defused 60 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.