UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:46 PM

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 4 facts of opening fire in Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered one case of ceasefire violations in Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that more than 50 Syrian refugees have returned to the country from Lebanon as the borders between the two countries had reopened following coronavirus shuttering.

"Over the past 24 hours, 53 refugees (16 women and 27 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the 'Jaydet Yabus' and 'tell Kalah' checkpoints," the ministry said.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to give administ ..

1 minute ago

Youth shot dead in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

MOI cautions against SOPs violations on Jumma tul ..

2 minutes ago

Three POs including a most wanted criminal netted ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia's COVID-19 cases pass 7,000 mark after 31 ..

8 minutes ago

Climate change is turning Antarctica green, study ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.