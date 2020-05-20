Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 4 facts of opening fire in Idlib province. The Turkish side has registered one case of ceasefire violations in Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that more than 50 Syrian refugees have returned to the country from Lebanon as the borders between the two countries had reopened following coronavirus shuttering.

"Over the past 24 hours, 53 refugees (16 women and 27 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the 'Jaydet Yabus' and 'tell Kalah' checkpoints," the ministry said.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.