Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four instances of ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered four cases of firing, including one in the Aleppo province and three in Idlib. The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing," the bulletin read.

The armed conflict between the Syrian government and opposition groups, including terrorists, began in 2011. By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued, while the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors. Notwithstanding the recent escalation in the country's northern parts, the return of refugees to de-escalated areas and the restoration of peaceful life remain a priority in Syria.

According to the Defense Ministry's another bulletin, 46 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints over the past day, 13 women and 23 children among them.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.7 more hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 34 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The Defense Ministry established its Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.