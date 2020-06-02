Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered four incidents of hostilities: one in the province of Aleppo, one in Latakia and two in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered three violations: one in Latakia province and two in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In another bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a further 72 Syrian refugees, including 22 women and 37 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops have demined 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces over the past day and defused 35 explosive devices.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the country.