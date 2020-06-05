Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one truce breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered four incidents of hostilities in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side has registered one violation in the Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In another bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 17 Syrian refugees, including five women and nine children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops demined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces over the past day and defused 28 explosive devices.