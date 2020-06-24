UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 2 - Defense Ministry

Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 2 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 4 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 3, Idlib - 1. The Turkish part of the representation has registered 2 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: Idlib - 1, Hama - 1," the ministry said in its daily bulletin posted on Facebook.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations in Syria's provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zur in the given period, the ministry added.

In a separate bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 28 Syrian refugees, including eight women and 15 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. In addition, eight refugees returned to their places of permanent residence over the past day.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 28 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

