Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records None - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 4 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia - 3, Idlib - 1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said on Facebook.

The ministry has noted that there was one instance of humanitarian deliveries in the Aleppo province by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, 412 refugees (including 124 women and 210 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the 'Jaydet Yabus' and 'tell Kalah' checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the 'Nasib' checkpoint," the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.