Russia Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases - Operational Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Russia has four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who have recently returned from Italy, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russia has four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who have recently returned from Italy, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, Russia registered four cases of the coronavirus infection among its citizens - three patients are in the city of Lipetsk, two of whom do not have severe symptoms, one patient is in St.

Petersburg," the center said.

All patients have been already hospitalized, while people who contacted with them are being placed under medical supervision, the center added.

As of Saturday, there are 14 confirmed cases of the disease in Russia. Of them, two are Chinese nationals, another 11 are Russians who recently returned from Italy and one Italian citizen.

