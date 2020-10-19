Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 6 Breaches - Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Syria over the 24-hour period, while the Turkish side has registered six such incidents, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Syria over the 24-hour period, while the Turkish side has registered six such incidents, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 40 facts of opening fire (according to the Syrian side - 35) in the provinces: Idlib - 19, Aleppo - 5, Hama - 2, Latakia - 14. The Turkish part of the representation stated 6 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry also noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria had held three humanitarian actions over the past day, delivering 1,320 food kits to residents of the provinces of Idlib, Al-Hasakah and As Suwayda.

Additionally, 469 Syrian refugees, including 140 women and 239 children, have returned from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints in the given period, the ministry said in a separate bulletin posted on Facebook.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 28 explosive devices