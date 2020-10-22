UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 4 Breaches - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:27 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Syria over the 24-hour period, while the Turkish side has registered four, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Syria over the 24-hour period, while the Turkish side has registered four, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 40 facts of opening fire (according to the Syrian side - 34) in the provinces: Idlib - 27, Aleppo - 4, Latakia - 8, Hama - 1. The Turkish part of the representation stated 4 facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, 521 Syrian refugees, including 156 women and 266 children, have returned from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints in the given period, the ministry said in a separate bulletin posted on Facebook.

The ministry also noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria had held three humanitarian missions over the past day, delivering 1,320 food kits weighing up to 7.98 tonnes.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 18 explosive devices.

