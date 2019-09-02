UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:28 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 40 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 40 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 40 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (11), Idlib (8), Latakia (15) and Hama (6).

The Turkish side has registered 24 truce breaches in the provinces of Latakia (3), Idlib (13) and Hama (8)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

A new ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, entered into force on Saturday in the Idlib de-escalation zone to enable civilians to leave the part of Idlib that is under control of terrorist groups.

