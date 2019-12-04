Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 40 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 35 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 40 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 35 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 40 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 13 in Latakia, 10 in Aleppo, 11 in Idlib, and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 35 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: five in Latakia, 27 in Idlib and three in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Within the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation held a humanitarian action in the settlement of Kernaz in the province of Hama, having provided civilians with 350 food kits with a whole weight of over 2 tonnes.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.