Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 40 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 21 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 40 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 21 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 40 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 13 in Idlib, 13 in Latakia, nine in Aleppo and five in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 21 cases of firing in provinces, namely 12 in Idlib, seven in Hama and two in Latakia," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 275 food sets with a total weight of 1.

6 tonnes to the residents of the Shaykh Maskin settlement in Daraa province, according to the center.

Meanwhile, almost 950 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center went on to say.

"Over the past day, 939 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 299 people, including 90 women and 152 children, returned from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkallah checkpoints, while 640 people, including 192 women and 326 children, returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin read on.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 3.1 hectares (7.4 acres) of land, destroying 39 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours, according to the center.