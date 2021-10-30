UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 40,251 Daily New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Russia registered 40,251 daily new COVID-19 cases and 1,160 coronavirus-related deaths, on Saturday, the Federal response center said.

In the same 24 hours, 28, 909 recoveries have been registered across the country.

Moscow recorded 7,267 new cases, which marks the highest number of new cases among the Russian regions.

