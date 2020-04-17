UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4,069 Positive Results Of Coronavirus Tests In 24 Hours - Monitoring Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 4,069 Positive Results of Coronavirus Tests in 24 Hours - Monitoring Hub

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia has registered 4,069 positive results of the coronavirus tests , a representative of the COVID-19 monitoring center, Alexander Myasnikov, said Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,069 new positive results of tests were registered in Russia.

In addition, 286 people were discharged upon recovery. In total, there are 32,007 virus-positive patients in our country, and the number of recoveries has increased to 2,590. Unfortunately, 273 people have died," Myasnikov said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Govt needs to facilitate Real Estate business i ..

12 minutes ago

Denmark further eases coronavirus restrictions

10 minutes ago

Thai man trampled by elephant from park closed by ..

10 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total C ..

10 minutes ago

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

24 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.