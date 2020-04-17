Russia Registers 4,069 Positive Results of Coronavirus Tests in 24 Hours - Monitoring Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia has registered 4,069 positive results of the coronavirus tests , a representative of the COVID-19 monitoring center, Alexander Myasnikov, said Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,069 new positive results of tests were registered in Russia.

In addition, 286 people were discharged upon recovery. In total, there are 32,007 virus-positive patients in our country, and the number of recoveries has increased to 2,590. Unfortunately, 273 people have died," Myasnikov said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.