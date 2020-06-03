UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 407 Medical Products Over 1.5 Months, 91% Produced Domestically- Minister

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:38 PM

Russia Registers 407 Medical Products Over 1.5 Months, 91% Produced Domestically- Minister

As many as 407 medical products have been registered in Russia over the past 1.5 months, of which 91 percent have been manufactured inside the country, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) As many as 407 medical products have been registered in Russia over the past 1.5 months, of which 91 percent have been manufactured inside the country, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Before the infectious diseases incidence has started increasing, almost twice less domestic and foreign medical products for protecting medical staffers have been registered on the Russian Federation's territory than now. Over the past 1.5 months, 407 medical products have been registered on the Russian Federation's territory, over 30 items have been registered over the past week alone.

A total of 91 percent of these were produced in Russia," Murashko said at talks on the situation in the consumer goods industry.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Russia's reserve of protective gowns for doctors has increased by 15 times, the health minister added.

The Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare is in charge of controlling doctors' safety, Murashko recalled.

Related Topics

Russia Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Johnson Willing to Assess Complaints of US Police' ..

46 seconds ago

China sea security issues pushed Philippine U-turn ..

48 seconds ago

Rally of Finland axed over virus uncertainty

50 seconds ago

BKT to establish Baacha Khan Health Foundation

52 seconds ago

PM directs provincial govts to monitor prices of e ..

1 hour ago

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.