Russia Registers 407 Medical Products Over 1.5 Months, 91% Produced Domestically- Minister

As many as 407 medical products have been registered in Russia over the past 1.5 months, of which 91 percent have been manufactured inside the country, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) As many as 407 medical products have been registered in Russia over the past 1.5 months, of which 91 percent have been manufactured inside the country, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Before the infectious diseases incidence has started increasing, almost twice less domestic and foreign medical products for protecting medical staffers have been registered on the Russian Federation's territory than now. Over the past 1.5 months, 407 medical products have been registered on the Russian Federation's territory, over 30 items have been registered over the past week alone.

A total of 91 percent of these were produced in Russia," Murashko said at talks on the situation in the consumer goods industry.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Russia's reserve of protective gowns for doctors has increased by 15 times, the health minister added.

The Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare is in charge of controlling doctors' safety, Murashko recalled.