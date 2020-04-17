Russia Registers 4,070 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia has registered 4,070 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 32,008, the response center said Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,070 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in 81 regions in Russia," the center said.

Of the new cases, 1,959 were registered in Moscow, 472 in Moscow region, 424 in St. Petersburg.