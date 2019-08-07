Russia Registers 42 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 42 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 38 ceasefire breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 42 cases of firing, namely 14 in the province of Latakia, 17 in Hama and 11 in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 38 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 4 in the province of Aleppo, 26 in Hama, three in Idlib, and five in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 500 food kits to the residents of the Aleppo province, the statement added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.