Russia Registers 42 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:05 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 42 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 32 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 42 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 32 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 42 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces: 13 in Latakia, 11 in Aleppo, 16 in Idlib and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 32 truce breaches: 12 in Idlib, 10 in Latakia, six in Hama and four in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

