Russia Registers 42 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Russia Registers 42 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 42 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 44 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 42 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: ten in Latakia, 12 in Aleppo, 15 in Idlib, and five in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 44 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Latakia, 34 in Idlib, three in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The military added that it held two humanitarian actions over the given period, delivering 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.93 tonnes to people in Aleppo province, and 350 food sets with a total weight of 2.05 tonnes to the residents of Deraa province.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

