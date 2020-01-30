Russia Registers 42 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 42 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 14 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 42 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 19 in Latakia, 13 in Idlib, 10 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 14 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: 10 in Aleppo, two in Latakia and two in Idlib" the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military did not conduct any humanitarian operations over the given period.