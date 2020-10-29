UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 44 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Registers 4

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:32 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 44 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the four violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 44 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the four violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 44 ceasefire violations (the Syrian side - 35), including 34 in Idlib province, 4 in Aleppo province and six in Latakia province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded four breaches," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.6 tonnes, to a village in Hasakah province.

Additionally, 511 Syrian refugees have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added. This figure included 153 women and 261 children.

Syrian engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 24 explosive devices.

