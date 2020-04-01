UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 440 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:41 PM

Russia Registers 440 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 440 new cases of the coronavirus infection in 35 regions in 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russia registered 440 new cases of the coronavirus infection in 35 regions in 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

In total, 2,777 cases have been registered in 75 regions.

In Moscow, 267 new cases have been registered.

Seven people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours, five of them in Moscow. The total number of deaths has reached 24.

Sixty-nine people have been discharged in 24 hours, 45 of them in Moscow, the response center said. The total number of discharged patients reached 190.

