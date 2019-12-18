Russia Registers 45 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 45 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 40 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 45 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (12), Aleppo (11), Idlib (14), Hama (8). The Turkish side has registered ... [40] cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia (4), Aleppo (4), Idlib (32)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted two humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, almost 780 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 777 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 318 people ([including] 95 women and 162 children) left Lebanon for Syria via Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 459 people ([including] 138 women and 234 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory and defused 37 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center stated.