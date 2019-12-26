UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 47 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Russia has registered 47 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the daily bulletin of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia has registered 47 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the daily bulletin of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission for the review of issues related to the violation of ceasefire has registered 47 cases of firing, including 11 in Latakia, nine in Aleppo, 17 in Idlib and 10 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 10 cases of firing, including four in Latakia and six in Idlib," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, the center for Syrian reconciliation has carried out two humanitarian operations, delivering 850 food kits to the residents of Aleppo and Daraa provinces.

Your Thoughts and Comments

