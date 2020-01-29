UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 47 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:06 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 47 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 26 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 47 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 26 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 47 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 19 in Latakia, 17 in Idlib, 11 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 26 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: 19 in Aleppo, four in Latakia and three in Hama" the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military did not conduct any humanitarian operations over the given period.

