Russia Registers 47 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 47 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 26 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 47 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 19 in Latakia, 17 in Idlib, 11 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 26 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: 19 in Aleppo, four in Latakia and three in Hama" the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military did not conduct any humanitarian operations over the given period.

The center also announced that over 800 refugees had returned to Syria in last 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 811 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 283 people (including 85 women and 145 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 528 people (including 158 women and 269 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry stated.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

