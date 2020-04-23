Russia Registers 4,774 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russia has registered 4,774 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 62,773, the national coronavirus response response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 4,774 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 81 regions. Of these, 2,282 (or 47.

8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 62,773 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 8.2 percent increase from Wednesday's 57,999.

Of all the new cases, 1,959 have been registered in Moscow, 688 in Moscow region and 191 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 42 to 555 from the previously reported 513.

As many as 471 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 4,891 from 4,420.