UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4,774 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 4,774 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russia has registered  4,774 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 62,773, the national coronavirus response response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 4,774 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 81 regions. Of these, 2,282 (or 47.

8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement, adding that Russia has so far confirmed 62,773 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, which is a 8.2 percent increase from Wednesday's 57,999.

Of all the new cases, 1,959 have been registered in Moscow, 688 in Moscow region and 191 in St. Petersburg.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 42 to 555 from the previously reported 513.

As many as 471 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 4,891 from 4,420.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

40 minutes ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

46 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

57 minutes ago

â€˜My fears allayed after Sheikh Mohamedâ€™s inspi ..

58 minutes ago

MOCCAE boosts food import processing, testing serv ..

58 minutes ago

Ramazan moon sighting: Central Ruet Hilal Committe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.