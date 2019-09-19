UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 48 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:37 PM

Russia Registers 48 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 48 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 33 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 48 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 33 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 48 cases of firing: 18 in the province of Idlib, 16 in Latakia, 13 in Aleppo, and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 33 truce breaches: 16 in Latakia, eight in Idlib, eight in Hama, and one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

