Russia Registers 4,828 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,828 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,748 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 937,321, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,828 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,230 (25.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 937,321, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 691 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 162 cases and the Moscow Region with 151 cases (compared to 693, 157 and 145 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 117 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (132 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,989.

As many as 6,795 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,527 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 749,423.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 33.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 222,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.