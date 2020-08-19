UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4,828 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 4,828 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,828 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,748 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 937,321, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,828 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,230 (25.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 937,321, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 691 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 162 cases and the Moscow Region with 151 cases (compared to 693, 157 and 145 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 117 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (132 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,989.

As many as 6,795 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,527 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 749,423.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 33.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 222,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for holding India accountable ..

50 minutes ago

Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the ..

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: People of Determination extremely vulne ..

2 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 successfully c ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.