UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4,870 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 4,870 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,870 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,785 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 946,976, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,870 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,292 (26.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 946,976, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 690 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 181 cases and the Moscow Region with 151 cases (compared to 688, 160 and 157 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 90 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (110 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 16,189.

As many as 5,817 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,090 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 761,330.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 33.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 222,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

13 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

13 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

13 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.