Russia Registers 4,870 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,870 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,785 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 946,976, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,870 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,292 (26.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 946,976, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 690 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St.

Petersburg with 181 cases and the Moscow Region with 151 cases (compared to 688, 160 and 157 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 90 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (110 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 16,189.

As many as 5,817 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,090 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 761,330.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 33.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 222,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.