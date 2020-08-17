Russia Registers 4,892 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,892 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,969 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 927,745, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,892 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,279 (26.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 927,745, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 690 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 159 cases and the Moscow Region with 153 cases (compared to 688, 163 and 154 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 55 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (68 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,740.

As many as 3,133 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,557 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,101.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 32.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 228,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.