UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4,892 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Registers 4,892 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,892 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,969 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 927,745, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,892 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,279 (26.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 927,745, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 690 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 159 cases and the Moscow Region with 153 cases (compared to 688, 163 and 154 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 55 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (68 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,740.

As many as 3,133 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,557 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,101.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 32.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 228,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Innovation in Construction Industry through PITB E ..

10 minutes ago

PITB E-Khidmat Marakaz making Life Easier

13 minutes ago

"Justice for Nadia Ashraf’ becomes top trend aft ..

13 minutes ago

Bilawal says he is being threatened 'to come on ri ..

50 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari appears before accountability cou ..

1 hour ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen hails UAE&#039;s suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.