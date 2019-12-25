Russia Registers 49 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia has registered 49 instances of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded 25 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the daily bulletin of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce on Wednesday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission for the review of issues related to the violation of ceasefire has registered 49 cases of firing, including 14 in the province of Idlib, 14 in Latakia, 11 in Hama and 10 in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of firing, including 11 in the province of Idlib, 6 in Latakia, 4 in Aleppo and 4 in Hama," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, the center for Syrian reconciliation has carried out two humanitarian operations, delivering 500 food kits to the residents of Guzaliyah settlement in Al Hasakah province and 350 food kits to the residents of Rahadjan settlement in the Idlib province.

The armed conflict between the Syrian government and opposition groups, including terrorists, began in 2011. By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued, while the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors.