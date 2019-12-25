UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 49 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:56 PM

Russia Registers 49 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia has registered 49 instances of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded 25 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the daily bulletin of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia has registered 49 instances of ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has recorded 25 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the daily bulletin of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission for the review of issues related to the violation of ceasefire has registered 49 cases of firing, including 14 in the province of Idlib, 14 in Latakia, 11 in Hama and 10 in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of firing, including 11 in the province of Idlib, 6 in Latakia, 4 in Aleppo and 4 in Hama," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, the center for Syrian reconciliation has carried out two humanitarian operations, delivering 500 food kits to the residents of Guzaliyah settlement in Al Hasakah province and 350 food kits to the residents of Rahadjan settlement in the Idlib province.

The armed conflict between the Syrian government and opposition groups, including terrorists, began in 2011. By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued, while the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Syria Iran Russia Turkey Idlib Al Hasakah Aleppo 2016 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Fans, colleagues send love messages to Iqra Aziz, ..

1 minute ago

Associated Press of Pakistan set to expand its new ..

53 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak cuts cake on Qua ..

2 minutes ago

Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Ji ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 12,000kgs subst ..

2 minutes ago

Nazarbayev Calls Putin 'Effective Negotiator' Who ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.