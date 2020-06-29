Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violation in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, and Turkey has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded five ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, and Turkey has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violations in Syria has registered five facts of firing in the provinces: Idlib - 2, Latakia - 3. The Turkish side has not registered any facts of firing," the bulletin read.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations in Syria's provinces of Raqqa and Aleppo in the given period, the ministry added.

According to the Defense Ministry's bulletin on migration dynamics, 43 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints over the past day, including 13 women and 22 children.

In addition, 17 refugees returned to their places of permanent residence over the past day.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 more hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 35 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, acts as a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire negotiated in 2016. Notwithstanding the recent escalation in the country's northern parts, the return of refugees to de-escalated areas and the restoration of peaceful life remain a priority in Syria.